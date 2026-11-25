The popularity of Grand Theft Auto once stoked fears that the world's children would be induced to violent behavior and lives of crime, but GTA 6 seems to have courted far less controversy than its predecessors. Former Take-Two CEO Ben Feder believes that the series' edgy reputation still benefits Rockstar, even as it's become the most mainstream entertainment product in the world.
Feder was leading Take-Two when GTA 4 launched, so he certainly saw the "controversy around GTA," as he tells GamesBeat. "In a way, it still has a bit of that patina that it uses to its own benefit, that gritty patina. But at the end of the day, it’s a completely mainstream game. It's the most mainstream game you can get, because it’s the most popular game."
It's hard to argue otherwise about a game that sold more than 32 million copies before it even launched, earning nearly $4 billion in launch sales. Rockstar's boasts that this is the biggest entertainment launch in history aren't mere bluster. The game's success "warms my heart," Feder says.
"I can't remember the last time you saw something where everybody around the globe – everybody, millions and billions of people – was as excited as for the release of this game launching day and date across the globe. It unites people geographically and demographically. I think it's what this planet needs."
These days, Feder is a managing partner at Tirta Ventures, a venture capital firm specializing in funding AI-driven game development. Predictably, he's big on the technology's future, comparing it to how GTA itself was created, when "new types of technology enabled new kinds of entertainment."
GTA 6, he argues, "may be the last of its kind. Not the IP. The IP isn’t going anywhere, and neither is the creative talent behind it. In fact, they're more powerful than ever. And there will be room in this new world for handmade games in the old style. But for the most part I think the industry is about to embark on a new way of developing and new types of experiences enabled by technology. It’s something that my firm is very much focused on in terms of what’s possible and what’s going to change."
Check out all our GTA 6 guides if you need help surviving Leonida, or dig into our GTA 6 review to find out what makes Rockstar's latest game so special
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Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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