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Blade Runner 2099 continues a proud Blade Runner tradition of ambiguous endings. But given that Blade Runner 2099 is a TV show, rather than a movie, you might be wondering if the door has been left open for future seasons that continue the story of Olwen, Cora and the Nexus-1s. Sadly not, as Blade Runner 2099 is being explicitly billed as a 'limited series,' and that ambiguous finale was in place from the outset.
Warning: spoilers for Blade Runner 2099 follow.
Speaking to GamesRadar+, Luisa touched on Blade Runner 2099's open ending, which sees Ray recover the dead body of Nexus-1 Julius, leaving the door open to a world where all Replicants can be rendered immortal. This isn't meant to tease a follow-up season, but instead was designed as a full stop in keeping with the movies' famously ambiguous endings, both of which have inspired fevered debate in the years since release.
"The ending is meant to be a Blade Runner ending in that sense," Luisia says. "It's ambiguous because all the films always have [ambiguous endings], which is really fun for me because we had so many debates in the writers' room about what the endings of both films were and what would have happened next, and everyone disagreed. And that is what you want coming out of Blade Runner."
While Luisa wouldn't be drawn on the possibility of returning for another Blade Runner story, the self-professed super-fan has a clear idea of what she'd want to see from future chapters as an observer.
"In writing this, what's so rich is the world, and there are so many time periods I'm curious about. There's so many parts of the world. We still stay focused in Los Angeles. Obviously, we go to Mexico. We go to Russia. But what's happening everywhere else in the world? What's happening Off-world? The Blade Runner universe is really, really large. And as a fan, I just hope they keep exposing more and more of it."
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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