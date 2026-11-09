New Blade Runner 2099 trailer sees Hunter Schafer go undercover as humanity's last hope amid Replicant takeover

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"Are you a good human, or a bad one?"

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Blade Runner 2099 - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Blade Runner 2099 - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
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The final trailer for Prime Video’s Blade Runner 2099 has arrived, and it's the end of the world as we know it.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Replicants have taken over Los Angeles and are killing humans in broad daylight. Cora (Hunter Schafer) is humanity's last hope, as she volunteers to go undercover as a Blade Runner who is overseen by Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a Replicant who is in the final weeks of her life.

"It's harder to look something in the eye than to kill it," Olwen says over a montage of dreary neo-futuristic violence. Another voice assures someone, most likely someone human, that what Cora's doing will "make the world ours again." Given how bleak things are, I'm not so sure. Especially considering that the final moments of the trailer see Olwen drive a pretty freaked-out Cora out into the desert, while telling her that she has to "see the lie" in front of her.

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Created by Silka Luisa and executive-produced by Ridley Scott, the cast includes Dimitri Abold, Amy Lennox, Lewis Gribben, and Wil Coban. It's worth noting that, although Scott worked pretty closely with Luisa on the making of the series, Blade Runner 2099 is meant to be its own eight-episode standalone limited series... and that Ryan Gosling's K won't be popping up in a cameo or anything of that nature.

Blade Runner 2099 hits Prime Video on November 25. For more, check out our guide to the best shows on Prime Video.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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