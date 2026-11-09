Ahsoka fans have a theory that Death Stranding star Tommie Earl Jenkins is playing a major original trilogy character in season 2

Ahsoka season 2 has added Death Stranding star Tommie Earl Jenkins to the cast as a still-unknown character. But Star Wars fans have put two and two together and come up with a theory we can get behind: what if Jenkins is playing Lando Calrissian?
Reports of Jenkins' casting in Ahsoka season 2 emerged in April 2026 when Star Wars sleuths noticed Ahsoka season 2 on Jenkins' Actors Access page. While never officially confirmed by Disney, we now know that Jenkins will appear in season 2 as Sabine Wren star Natasha Liu Bordizzo posted that Jenkins' scenes in the new season "made her cry" in a response on Instagram. And it's this emotional reaction that has put the Lando theory machine into overdrive.
The theory, posted by moraithemessenger on X, is supported by a few pieces of circumstantial evidence. First, Jenkins must be playing a significant character if his scenes were enough to make his co-star Bordizzo cry, not simply some random Rebel commander. Second, Jenkins reportedly filmed scenes with Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger. And perhaps most importantly, Lando already crossed paths with the Rebels crew in the season one episode, 'Idiot's Array'.
Recently, Esfandi revealed on stage at LA Comic Con that "other well-beloved characters" from Rebels and/or The Clone Wars will appear in live-action in Ahsoka season 2, and that "everyone's going to be really happy with them." Jenkins playing Lando would certainly make anyone who saw his scene-stealing performance as Die-Hardman in Death Stranding happy.
As some have pointed out, at 60 years old, Jenkins is a little older than Lando would be at this point in the Star Wars timeline (where he'd be about 50), but we know that Lando is still kicking around the Galaxy at this time, as he survives up to the events of The Rise of Skywalker. And given that Luke Skywalker popped up in The Mandalorian season 2 finale and The Book of Boba Fett, bringing back beloved original trilogy characters for streaming shows like Ahsoka is not off the table.
Even if the Lando theories are wide of the mark, we at least know that Ahsoka season 2 is set to feature more Clone Wars flashbacks. Anakin Skywalker star Hayden Christensen even wants to get the band back together and make a live-action Clone Wars show.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.