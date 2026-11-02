Rosario Dawson teases that Ahsoka season 2 sets up "really interesting questions" for "what the future holds" in Star Wars

Rosario Dawson hints Ahsoka season 2 sets up "really interesting questions" about the future of Star Wars.
“I think especially the way the series… how it comes together… I think the direction we end up going in leads to some really interesting questions and ideas about what the future holds," Dawson said during a panel with her fellow Ahsoka co-stars Natasha Liu and Eman Esfandi at L.A. Comic Con (via Morai the Messenger on Twitter).
Ahsoka season 2 will once again follow the one-time padawan of Anakin Skywalker as she navigates a dire situation, remaining trapped in a far-away galaxy as her nemesis Grand Admiral Thrawn returns to the core Star Wars universe.
How, or if, that bleeds into future Star Wars projects – remember, a Dave Filoni-directed 'Mando-verse' movie was announced several years ago before being put on the backburner – remains to be seen, but it appears Ahsoka season 2 will represent at least somewhat of a narrative crossroads for 'Snips' and a galaxy far, far away-at-large.
The first Ahsoka season 2 trailer teased at least some of that intriguing setup, as well as platforming the returning Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in Clone Wars era flashbacks.
"There's going to be more lightsabers. A lot more lightsaber action. There's going to be some space battles, some space action, and there's going to be witches, and swords, and explosions galore," Esfandi said at a talk attended by GamesRadar+.. "It's going to be really fun, really fast-paced."
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Ahsoka season 2 launches on Disney Plus on January 20.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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