Potential Bond Jack Lowden says it's "flattering" to be in the conversation, but he doesn't want to "add to the noise"

The race for the next James Bond is heating up, with four finalists currently being tested for the most coveted role in movies. One candidate is Slow Horses star Jack Lowden, but the Scottish actor recently threw cold water on the suggestion he will be the next 007.
Speaking to British GQ, Lowden was inevitably quizzed about being subject to the relentless Bond rumor mill, only to "suck" his teeth in response. "On this… It’s all very flattering. It’s nice to be mentioned – for any role – and I’m just not really going to add to the noise." British GQ described the response as a "bucket of cold water, poured with care."
“It’s very nice, and Gary’s a sweetheart," Lowden said of Oldman's comments. "It's particularly lovely, coming from someone like him. But I don’t really listen to it. As a young male actor, generally, the minute you’re not playing a zany artist type, the minute you’re in a suit, people fling it at you."
The other Bond potentials reportedly include Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, and a mystery fourth actor who has yet to be identified. While Lowden is something of a fan-favorite choice, having already played a British spy on the long-running Apple TV series Slow Horses, Lowden's many Apple TV commitments could be a potential hurdle to the star playing Bond. Not only is season 7 of Slow Horses in production for next year, but season 8 has already been confirmed, with Lowden's River Cartwright expected to appear in both (despite that season 6 cliffhanger). Lowden is also set to appear in Apple TV's series adaptation of Berlin Noir alongside Colin Firth, potentially leaving little time to play Bond.
If Lowden is cast as the next 007, the perfect Bond villain is sitting right there, as Lowden's real-life wife Saoirse Ronan has said she's "dead serious" about playing a Bond villain.
Slow Horses season 6 is currently streaming on Apple TV. For more, check out our ranking of the best James Bond movies.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.