The search for the next James Bond has come down to four finalists, including one "mystery actor"

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The news comes just one month after Jack Lowden was rumored to be the frontrunner

Slow Horses
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The never-ending search for a new (and younger) James Bond has reportedly been narrowed down to four actors... though the identity of the fourth actor remains a mystery.

According to Deadline, the four finalists include Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor, and one unnamed actor. This means that Jacob Elordi and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are officially out of the running. This also means the studio scrapped their whole "Young Bond" idea, seeing as three of the finalists are each 36 years old.

The final round of screen tests is reportedly happening this weekend... though Gary Oldman already told the media that his Slow Horses co-star Lowden had already gotten the part.

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"It's been rumored that [Lowden] is on the shortlist," Oldman previously said, via Variety. "We're going to find out pretty soon, aren't we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack."

It's worth noting that we initially thought purported frontrunner Taylor-Johnson was out of the running because the studio had decided to go younger... but considering that the actor is only 35, we can't help but wonder what all went down.

Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the pic, which is eyeing a 2028 release date. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is hard at work on the script.

For more, check out our ranking of the best James Bond movies, or check out our list of all the upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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