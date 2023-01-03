Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson might be taking over the role of James Bond.

According to Puck News (opens in new tab), the Bullet Train actor met with producer Barbara Broccoli for a meeting that reportedly went well. This meeting could very well be the screen test that The Sun (opens in new tab) reported on back in November, which claimed that the actor was "now one of the frontrunners" for 007 following a screen test in September. Broccoli reportedly "loved him."

Despite Tom Holland's pitch for a 'Young Bond,' producer Michael G. Wilson has said that the new Bond needs to be a thirty-something: "He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off."

Taylor-Johnson, 32, has been acting for more than two decades, finally gaining notoriety for playing John Lennon in Nowhere Boy and a teen vigilante in Kick-Ass. The actor recently played Tangerine in Bullet Train, and has wrapped filming on Kraven the Hunter – where he plays the titular Spider-Man villain in the Sony spin-off.

Broccoli previously said that while an announcement regarding the new Bond isn't coming any time soon, whoever they choose needs to be game for a 10-12 year commitment. "Not everybody wants to do that," she explained. "It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it]." Craig ended his tenure as Bond in 2021's No Time to Die after taking over for Pierce Brosnan in 2006.

