James Bond producer says they’re not looking for a young 007

James Bond producer Michael G. Wilson has revealed why it’s unlikely we’ll ever see a younger 007 on-screen. "We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn’t work," Wilson told Deadline (opens in new tab).

Wilson, who once again re-affirmed that the casting process for the next James Bond hasn’t yet begun, expanded on why a "thirty-something" actor is the ideal fit for 007.

"Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience," Wilson explained. "He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something."

The James Bond producers, then, have seemingly hit on the sweet spot in their imminent search for the actor who will replace Daniel Craig in the role of the iconic spy: someone in their thirties who wants to stick around for a decade.

"The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12-year commitment," fellow producer Barbara Broccoli previously told Variety (opens in new tab). She added: "A lot of people think, ‘Oh yeah, it’d be fun to do one," Broccoli said. "Well. That ain’t gonna work."

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland revealed he had once pitched Sony the idea of a young James Bond – something which turned into the Uncharted movie.

"I had a meeting, after or during Spider-Man [Far From Home], with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I’d come up with," Holland told Total Film. "It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn’t really make sense. It didn’t work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don’t think the Bond estate were particularly interested.”

