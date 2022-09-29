Every James Bond movie is returning to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has announced that 25 James Bond films will be available to stream starting October 5, marking the franchise's 60th anniversary.
The following 25 films will be available in the U.S., U.K., Australia, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and other regions of Latin America, excluding Brazil, for a limited time:
- Dr. No
- From Russia with Love
- Goldfinger
- Thunderball
- You Only Live Twice
- On Her Majesty's Secret Service
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Live and Let Die
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Moonraker
- For Your Eyes Only
- Octopussy
- A View to a Kill
- The Living Daylights
- License to Kill
- GoldenEye
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World Is Not Enough
- Die Another Day
- Casino Royale
- Quantum of Solace
- Skyfall
- Spectre
- No Time To Die
The only two missing from the list are 1967's Casino Royale and 1983's Never Say Never Again, but both films are made by different studios and aren't considered to be officially part of the Eon Productions franchise.
Along with the films, Mat Whitecross's The Sound of 007 will also hit the streaming platform. The documentary explores the six-decade history of music in the James Bond franchise. A charity concert, featuring guest vocalists and five-time Bond composer David Arnold, will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on October 4. Prime Video will later stream an exclusive recording from the show.
Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are currently planning for what's next in the franchise. "The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12-year commitment," Broccoli told Variety (opens in new tab).
