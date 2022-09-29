Every James Bond movie is returning to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has announced that 25 James Bond films will be available to stream starting October 5, marking the franchise's 60th anniversary.

The following 25 films will be available in the U.S., U.K., Australia, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and other regions of Latin America, excluding Brazil, for a limited time:

Dr. No

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live and Let Die

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View to a Kill

The Living Daylights

License to Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

No Time To Die

The only two missing from the list are 1967's Casino Royale and 1983's Never Say Never Again, but both films are made by different studios and aren't considered to be officially part of the Eon Productions franchise.

Along with the films, Mat Whitecross's The Sound of 007 will also hit the streaming platform. The documentary explores the six-decade history of music in the James Bond franchise. A charity concert, featuring guest vocalists and five-time Bond composer David Arnold, will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on October 4. Prime Video will later stream an exclusive recording from the show.

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are currently planning for what's next in the franchise. "The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12-year commitment," Broccoli told Variety (opens in new tab).

