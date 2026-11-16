Robert Pattinson reportedly found out he was the new James Bond from Denis Villeneuve, just 24 hours before the official announcement

Robert Pattinson reportedly found out he was the new James Bond just 24 hours before the rest of the world did, with director Denis Villeneuve calling to deliver the news himself.
According to The Hollywood Reporter writer Borys Kit, the "process was so secretive that Pattinson was only informed he got the role Sunday morning, by Villeneuve himself." Producer Amy Pascal reportedly called the runner-ups: Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, and Nicholas Hoult.
"I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond," Villeneuve said in a statement via Amazon News. "He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin." Pattinson himself described it as the "honor of a lifetime."
The search for a new Bond has been underway for quite some time, with it being widely speculated that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would take over before Amazon bought the franchise back in 2021. Some reports say the studio initially planned to go for a "Young Bond" and was looking at everyone from Jacob Elordi to Tom Holland. This idea was clearly scrapped, however, as Pattinson is freshly 40 years old.
Villeneuve is directing the pic from a screenplay penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. We still don't have any plot details, but we do know it'll likely be a while before the movie is finally set to hit theaters.
Bond 26 is currently undated. Until then, relive 007's greatest missions with our ranking of the best James Bond movies.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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