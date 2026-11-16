GTA 6 co-studio head and long-time Rockstar art director Aaron Garbutt said he would "never want to rebuild a city" street-by-street, as it would be less satisfying for developer and player alike.
Speaking in Edge magazine back after the launch of GTA 5, Garbutt said that Rockstar's modern-day series "always use[d] the same process" when creating its open-worlds" "working with real cities, starting on a macro level to define the districts we want to use, and working down."
"The only variation," he explained, "is how many real landmarks we decide to use once we get to the individual building level. I always feel we build our own world. We're still a long way from being dictated by reality." Instead, the real-life version of the city is "a starting point," in which Rockstar is prepared to move entire neighbourhoods around in search of its perfect game world.
"I'd never want to rebuild a city," Garbutt explained. "I think that would be a lot less satisfying, both for us to build and for the player to play. In a lot of ways, it would be less convincing, too."
The logic behind that philosophy is that most players won't actually know what the real city is like. "Only a relatively small subset of players ever get to know the real LA or New York," he said, referring to Rockstar's Los Santos and Liberty City, the developers' interpretations of those real-life locations. Most people "experience [them] through film and TV, or just through short visits, and that's a highly edited representation."
And that was Rockstar's approach too: "We take the feel of a city, the one we get through visiting and through experiencing it our whole lives through media, and build that. We compress, we edit, we emphasize certain things and we end up with something that in some ways, I think, feels more like the popular perception of the place than the actual city."
GTA 5's Los Santos was arguably Rockstar's clearest attempt at that philosophy. GTA 4's Liberty City did a decent job of capturing New York, with its version of New Jersey relegated to the later stages of the game. San Andreas' version of Los Santos also tries to capture the surrounding area that would one day becoe Blaine County, but hardware limitations would prevent Rockstar from bringing it to life anything like as clearly as it did in GTA 5.
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GTA 6's take, however, could be one of its most fascinating features. Miami, while iconic, isn't quite as ubiquitous as NY or LA, but Florida as a whole as certainly carved out an identity within popular culture. Rockstar's ability to build out the rest of Leonida is likely what will give vast swathes of GTA 6 the kind of identity that Garbutt was discussing when it came to GTA 5. And with the depth of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the last 13 years of hardware advancements behind it, expectations will be extremely high. It's felt like there's a real desire to expand on the roleplaying aspect of GTA 6, and bringing the entirety of Vice City and its surroundings to life will be a big part of that.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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