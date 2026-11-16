Half-Life 2 writer's biggest regret after 12 years at Valve is not making fun of Gabe Newell's shirt: "I should have said that"

Former Valve developer Chet Faliszek – writer behind the likes of Half-Life 2, Portal and its sequel, Team Fortress 2, Left 4 Dead, and even Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – has one big regret about his time at the Steam company: a joke he didn't make.
Yes, you read that right. He reveals as much in a new short over on YouTube, asking, "What's the thing I regret the most at Valve? I was there for 12 years. So, what's the thing that I regret, that I did or didn't do?"
Apparently, after sitting on this question for some time, he's become brave enough to publicly share his answer – an answer he thinks of "almost every year," as it weighs that heavy in his mind. Brace yourselves for this recollection, y'all.
"If you remember, Valve had Steam Dev Days. We actually had a really early Steam Dev Days where I spoke at, and I spoke horribly, and I made a note that I've got to learn how to speak in public. I'm still not good at it, but it was just so bad. I was just shaking. It was just horrible. So, at this point, when Steam Dev Days two comes around, I'm like, 'Hey, I'll help out.'"
The joke Faliszek mustered up was "going to put Gabe on the spot" – a joke about his polo shirt, to be precise. "My joke was, 'And here's Gabe Newell modeling the latest in polo,' because he always wore a polo shirt. 'Today's selection is polo after dark.'"
The dev knew Newell would "lean into it" had he said it, but he kept it to himself and laughed "so hard" without ever, uh, actually making the joke out loud.
Apparently that's nothing new for him, as he's often "laughing at jokes I don't say out loud because I'm thinking, 'That's going to push it.'" He does, again, regret not making this one in particular, though.
"I regret that. I should have said that joke. That was a good joke. I know it's not the greatest joke, but at the time with Gabe walking in his black polo, it would have worked." And, honestly, I'd have to agree.
To this day, I seldom ever see Newell not wearing a polo shirt… if ever. I hope he tunes into Faliszek's channel and hears the joke, however, even if it's a good few years after it should've been spoken out loud.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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