Avengers: Secret Wars is a  "whole other genre" of superhero movie and a "really unique story," Kevin Feige and Joe Russo say

"It’s a really unique story," Russo tells Empire. "The only reason to get out of bed every day is to take risks and surprise people and try things that have never been tried before. I think Secret Wars is one of those movies where I hope people will walk out of it and go, ‘I’ve never seen anything like that in my life!'"
When Avengers: Secret Wars was first announced (back when we were still getting Avengers: Kang Dynasty), fans wondered if it would adapt the 1984 Secret Wars comic, or the 2015 Secret Wars comic written by Jonathan Hickman... who has served as a consultant on Avengers: Doomsday, and whose Avengers run serves as the basis for the upcoming film. The 1984 Secret Wars event focuses on a supervillain known as the Beyonder, who sends the Avengers to Battleworld, while the 2015 event focuses largely on Doom.
It's Doctor Doom who sews together the fragments of all the different universes and creates Battleworld, and then crowns himself as God Emperor Doom. Not to mention, Secret Wars is the comic where Peter Parker comes into contact with an alien symbiote that attempts to attach itself to him and gives us that cool black Spidey suit... Basically: it's going to get weird.
Avengers: Doomsday hits UK cinemas on December 16 and worldwide on December 18. Avengers: Secret Wars hit theaters on December For more, check out our guide to the complete Marvel timeline.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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