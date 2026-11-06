After rumors of a delay, Disney confirms Avengers: Secret Wars release date

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Secret Wars isn't going anywhere (for now)

Chris Hemsworth&#039;s Thor faces Robert Downey Jr.&#039;s Doom in Avengers: Doomsday
(Image credit: Disney)
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Despite some well-meaning discussion around whether Avengers: Secret Wars would make its release date, it appears Disney and Marvel Studios have no intention of a delay.

As documented by Hablemos de Cine, the Argentinian Disney 2027 Upfront event featured confirmation that – for now, at least – Secret Wars remains set for December 17, 2027. The 2028 movies, X-Men, Ghost Rider, and Black Panther 3, are also still locked in.

A direct sequel to Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars is set to bring the Multiverse Saga to a close. As of right now, the only confirmed details we have arrived courtesy of San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 – namely, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom would be joined by the main casts of Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four.

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Anthony Mackie also said he will be back as Captain America, but has said he won't be filming Secret Wars until July – hence the whispers that Secret Wars would need to be pushed back into 2028 to accommodate various actors' schedules.

As of late July this year, directors Anthony and Joe Russo were starting to "sweat" with how close they were to beginning Secret Wars filming but, unless everything has been completely under wraps, it appears there hasn't been a great deal of progress made with production this year.

Still, there's the small matter of Avengers: Doomsday to get out the way first. A new synopsis promises an "existential threat" amid the uncertain future of the multiverse.

Early ticket sales are reflective of the excitement around the movie, too, with numbers already crossing $125 million over a month out from release. Maybe Secret Wars can wait a little longer?

For more an all things MCU, we have complete guides on upcoming Marvel movies and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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