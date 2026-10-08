Samuel L. Jackson says he's in Avengers: Secret Wars but Marvel hasn't told him anything else

After a few years in the wilderness, Samuel L. Jackson has confirmed he'll be back as Nick Fury in Avengers: Secret Wars.
When speaking to The Direct, Jackson let slip he would appear in the "movie after" Avengers: Doomsday.
However, Jackson, who has portrayed the one-time SHIELD director for almost two decades, has "no idea" what the story will be about.
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"[Marvel] hasn't told me anything, other than, 'You're not gonna be in this movie. You'll be in the next,'" Jackson said.
As Nick Fury, Jackson remains one of the most prolific MCU actors.
Memorably, he first appeared in the post-credits scene of Iron Man to tease the 'Avengers Initiative.'
From there, he made appearances in almost a dozen Marvel films, including backing up Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and The Marvels, being impersonated by Talos while he was away in space in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and being a core member of the Avengers movies. He also led Secret Invasion, a gritty Disney Plus series that was largely panned by critics.
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Given the looming presence of Avengers: Doomsday, little is known about 2027's Secret Wars, even if the release date will change.
A handful of concept art pieces were purportedly leaked last year and showed Doctor Doom in charge of 'Battleworld' with Doctor Strange by his side, but directors the Russos moved swiftly to debunk the material.
Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18. Avengers: Secret Wars is currently slated for release on December 17, 2027.
For more, including the latest on the new X-Men film, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies.