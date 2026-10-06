Avengers: Secret Wars star says he's not finishing filming until next summer, making that release date seem more unlikely than ever

Anthony Mackie has confirmed he's heading to Broadway to star in Macbeth, and it's revealed some new details about the Avengers: Secret Wars filming schedule. The Captain America star will be working on the show from February until July 2027, which he told Deadline is when he'll film for Secret Wars.
"So once I finish on Broadway, I'll go to finish up all the Avengers stuff for Secret Wars," he told Deadline in a new interview, referring to his filming schedule. Now, this seems to be a pretty tight turnaround for the upcoming Avengers movie, which is due out on December 17, 2027.
Avengers: Doomsday, by comparison, wrapped filming in September 2025, with additional photography taking place in early 2026, ahead of its December 2026 release date. The timeline seems to be a lot tighter for Secret Wars at this point, as filming has yet to start.
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However, it's worth noting that Mackie may be doing some filming ahead of his Broadway stint and could just be "finishing" filming next summer. Even so, with the huge amounts of post-production that movies like this need, it's going to be a sprint to hit that release date.
Currently, most of the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars is unconfirmed, given that we don't know what will happen in Avengers: Doomsday yet. It is expected that most of the major MCU heroes will return, and there have been rumors that Noah Jupe has joined in a secret role. As soon as Doomsday hits theaters, we should get a bit more of an idea of what to expect.
For more MCU, here's our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.
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