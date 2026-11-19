Christopher Nolan's hit summer film The Odyssey drove a big boost in sales for Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Odyssey, an open-world action RPG that shares the Greek setting.
In its latest financial report, Ubisoft tips its hat to "a major summer movie" without calling out Nolan by name.
"The rest of the Assassin’s Creed catalog also performed strongly, supported by effective promotional campaigns," the company says. "Assassin’s Creed Odyssey also materially benefited from the release of a major summer movie and more recently Assassin’s Creed Valhalla passed the 40 million players threshold. The franchise will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. This is a major milestone for the brand, which is preparing a year of reveals, updates, rewards, and community moments."
Assassin's Creed Odyssey players and analysts observed as much back in July, with Alinea Analytics reporting a 90% jump in player engagement following Nolan's blockbuster. Ubisoft's backlog is impressively active in general, but we were seeing pretty rare figures for an eight-year-old single-player game. Odyssey even emerged as the highest-rated game in the series on Steam on the back of the summer bump.
If you're looking for a playable version of The Odyssey, you won't find a strict adaptation in Ubisoft's riff, but you could certainly do worse. For an irresponsibly large Greek sandbox, Assassin's Creed Odyssey fits the bill.
Here's what we said in 2018 in our 5/5 Assassin's Creed Odyssey review: "No-one's made an open-world RPG with this much depth and brilliance since The Witcher 3."
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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