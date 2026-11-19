In a distressing update on Steam Machine stock and pricing, Valve says "we don't yet know the number we are able to make, and at what price we'll be able to offer them" as the RAM and storage markets remain crunched.
"We've been able to fulfill all current reservations for the 512GB model with no waitlist remaining, and have wrapped up sending purchase invites out to all remaining 2TB reservation holders," Valve says in a new Steam post.
Here comes the other shoe: "However, we are continuing to encounter supply constraints for hardware components, which impacts our ability to source parts."
512GB Steam Machines can be purchased directly "while supplies last," Valve says, but once the current stock runs dry, the company will "flip it to out-of-stock rather than begin building another waitlist."
The 2TB model is in worse shape. While Valve has "finished getting purchases invites out to all reservation holders," nobody still on the waitlist is "guaranteed a unit." However, Valve says everyone on the waitlist "will retain their position in line."
That waitlist is now being closed, however, as "there are more people on the waitlist than units available." As a result, the 2TB Steam Machine will also show as out-of-stock in the store.
"You are welcome to choose to purchase a 512GB model instead (while supplies last)," Valve says. But you will have to leave the 2TB waitlist to do that.
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"We are continuing to build more Steam Machine units, but memory and storage costs continue to increase at unprecedented levels; as a result we don't yet know the number we are able to make, and at what price we'll be able to offer them," Valve admits. "The 2TB model in particular will be especially constrained."
Valve expects to have "more information" come January, but I wouldn't bet on good news, as the RAM and storage drought is projected to continue well beyond January amid AI data center fever.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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