GTA 6 is finally here, and it's already smashing records, standing as the highest-rated game of all time with just one day under its belt – but that might not be enough to save developer Rockstar Games from further rounds of layoffs, some believe.
Jacob Novak, former financial lead at Square Enix, is one such person. Taking to X to share his thoughts on potential Rockstar redundancies – a topic that's been circulating following words from animation programmer Nestor Uriarte – he asserts, "There will, of course, be major layoffs at Rockstar."
After all, "They've built the biggest, most expensive game of all time and now released it." But why does that matter?
Well, it boils down to the "team size" Rockstar required during production versus what it needs now, post-launch, according to Novak.
"Part of the team will move onto GTA 6's online mode, part to DLC, but the team size required to ship this is not the team size required to build continuous content." It's a tough thought to consider, but I suppose it does make a bit of sense – although that's not to say it guarantees layoffs.
Novak believes they're incoming, however. "It's likely that Rockstar has been waiting until after the game ships, not wanting the layoffs to impact the news cycle or distract in reviews." he writes. "My guess is early Q1 next year with a consulting period starting in the UK." He means early 2027 here, which is only a few months off at this point.
The executive cites Take-Two Interactive's finances in a reply then.
Attached is a screenshot of a Google search reading, "What was the last profitable quarter for Take-Two [Interactive]?" Its results state that Take-Two's last profitable quarter was back in 2022.
Alongside the image, Novak says "Strauss Zelnick's mission is not going to be to let the profits be absorbed by keeping employees. It is going to be to recoup all his losses." It isn't set in stone, obviously, but it certainly provokes some thought.
It sadly wouldn't be a first for Rockstar, with its "ruthless" 2025 layoffs springing to mind immediately – but it's something I do hope we don't see come to fruition, especially when considering the success that GTA 6 is seeing so far.
Read our GTA 6 review to learn what we think about one of the biggest new games this year, or browse through our GTA 6 guide for more about Rockstar's behemoth.
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After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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