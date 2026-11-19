The next set of Pokemon cards has been unveiled, and it promises to be a heavy hitter - literally.
Called 'Flowing Fists,' this expansion for the Mega Evolution era of Pokemon cards sees the introduction of Z Mega Evolution Pokemon to one of the best card games. It's headlined by Mega Lucario Z and will drop on February 6, 2027. Other heavy-hitting 'mon will also come along for the ride, including Mega Glimmora, Mega Garchomp Z, and Mega Absol Z.
Where to buy Pokemon TCG Flowing Fists
I'm already expecting a scramble to get hold of pre-orders, so it's worth being prepared ahead of them going live. I tend to find indie retailers like Miniature Market in the US and Wayland Games in the UK are the quickest off the mark, but the majority of offers will be found at Walmart once the initial rush has died down. Beware of price hikes though, as these will likely be from third-party sellers who have artificially increased the cost.
Not that you'll have to wait until then to get your first glimpse of Flowing Fists, of course. As usual, pre-release tournaments provide an early look at the expansion. These will take place at independent retailers from January 23, 2027, and the set will launch digitally on Pokemon TCG Live as of February 4.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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