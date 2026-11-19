Hunger Games Suzanne Collins doesn't take a backseat to the movies, according to Sunrise on the Reaping director Francis Lawrence.
Before the latest novel was even published, it was confirmed a film adaptation would also be in the works, telling the prequel story of Haymitch Abernathy – the District 12 victor who went on to mentor Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.
"Yeah, she's very involved," Lawrence tells us when we meet with him in London to discuss The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. "When she sends the manuscript, I read it, usually a couple times, and then the first thing we do is we sit in a conference room at the publishing company that she works through, and we break down the book together. And we've done that since Catching Fire.
"And then she's on the phone with me and Nina [Jacobson, producer] and the screenwriter every day for hours, probably hundreds of hours of calls talking through the script, and then she kind of disappears when we shoot," he continues. "And then we bring her back in when we have a cut, and she looks at the cut, and we give her the data on tests, and we decide if we have to do any pickups or anything. And then she obviously sees the finished product, so she is very, very involved. She's just not there on the shoot, and part of that is so that she can keep an objective perspective on it for when she sees the cut."
While the Sunrise on the Reaping film has yet to be released to the public, it's already garnered strongly positive reactions from fans, which kicked off with an outpouring of love for each casting announcement.
"It's wishy-washy with things online, and I feel like, in this day and age, it is a lot easier to be negative, and I feel like the negativity is always a little bit louder," says McKenna Grace, who plays District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner. "And so, it's such a blessing whenever you're a part of a fan base, or whenever anything that you're a part of is getting positivity, and for it to be such an overwhelming, kind response, I feel like is just… But it's just been so wonderful that they're happy with it, and that they're accepting us into this franchise."
Joseph Zada, who plays Haymitch, adds: "And even a lot of the people that have been able to see it from press that haven't been fans, or haven't seen the previous films, are just also so excited to see it, which is such a scary thing. [You] walk into a prequel hoping that it can stand alone, and that people that aren't familiar with the franchise can enjoy the film, too."
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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