Thanks to Avengers: Endgame Encore, we know Loki's Avengers: Doomsday plot involves him going to visit Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in the past.
But, at the end of Loki season 2, the titular trickster became the God of Stories and guardian of the multiverse, taking his place on Yggdrasil – and, most importantly, he was unable to leave.
So, how is he able to visit Steve and Peggy? "You know, he's still got the self-duplication powers," Hiddleston told Empire magazine. "Don't forget that. This is some of his OG powers. He's doing duplication casting and illusion projection in Thor!"
That means Loki might not really be present for that moment, though we'll just have to wait and see.
"I loved it immediately," Hiddleston said in the same interview. "There's a knock at the door, and Peggy answers the door, and she says, 'Can I help you?' And a voice says, 'No, maybe I can help you,' or words to that effect. And Steve looks at a familiar face, and that familiar face looks back at him, but they haven't seen each other for a long time. Now, it could be that I just close the door and walk away. You be the judge. Every possibility remains open in a multiverse. But even if you knew nothing about what happens next, it's already a thrilling prospect. What on Earth are they going to say to each other? How is this going to go?"
Of course, the last time Steve Rogers saw Loki was during the events of The Avengers (and Steve briefly revisited this point of the Marvel timeline during the Endgame Time Heist). Back then, Loki was a villain terrorizing New York City – so it makes sense Steve might be a little confused.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives this December 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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