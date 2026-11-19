GTA 6 is finally here, arguably already proving to be one of the most impactful video game releases of all time – and that's perfectly fine, one Baldur's Gate 3 developer says, as there'll always be space for smaller titles.
The GTA 6 release day is underway as Rockstar's game lands in the hands of excited players worldwide, from New Zealand to the United States – and boy, is it something. It has already racked up a plethora of perfect scores on Metacritic, standing as the highest-rated game of all time in front of Nintendo's original Ocarina of Time from 1998.
It didn't come cheap, however. That's why Warren Spector, best-known for creating the Deus Ex series, said he hopes "GTA 6 is the last of its kind," arguing he'd "rather have hundreds of games and full employment" – but Michael "Cromwelp" Douse, publishing lead over at Larian Studios, sees the positive in the new Grand Theft Auto's monumental launch.
Responding to Spector's words, he shares his own thoughts about Rockstar's massive release on X.
"On the other hand, maybe in a world that often feels like it's going to shit, it is nice for everyone to enjoy a cultural moment together that brings every audience (and every generation) the same excitement, behind something that has turned out to be genuinely brilliant," he writes.
"Not every game needs to be GTA, and that both makes space for other types of experiences, and the rare moment even more special!"
I'm inclined to agree here – heck, my entire feed on every social media platform has been all about GTA 6 since critics' reviews went live. It's difficult to argue the influence and impact of Rockstar's new game, regardless of fans' backgrounds, locations, or, well, anything. Grand Theft Auto 6 is everywhere, left, right, and center.
Here's hoping it reaches even more players soon with a PC release – and, of course, an online mode that rivals that of its predecessor, GTA 5… although I'd say it will, judging by literally every other feature of the game so far.
Read our GTA 6 review to learn what we think about one of the biggest new games this year – and perhaps all time, even.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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