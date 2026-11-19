GTA 6 features a manual save system. You can do this at practically any time, giving you the freedom to create your checkpoint in Leonida and come back to the game at a later date. Given that there are close to 100 GTA 6 Missions, this is going to come in very handy – particularly as there is no way to replay missions in GTA 6.
However, there is one big limitation. There are only 15 manual save slots in GTA 6. It would be wise to keep one at the beginning and end of each major chapter, giving you the freedom to jump around if you want or need to. As for how you save in GTA 6, you just need to follow these easy steps:
Open the main game menu by pressing Start
Select the 'Game' option
Choose the slot you want to
Click the 'Save Game' option
You can overwrite and load into any of these save slots in GTA 6. It's also worth mentioning that there is a single, secret 16th slot that is reserved for an auto-save which triggers after missions, if you're wasted, busted, or have some sort of major encounter in the open world.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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