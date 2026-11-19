Unlike previous Grand Theft Auto games, there are now restrictions on how you manage your loadout and how many weapons you can carry at any one time. That means you need to put a bit of effort into thinking about the sorts of weapons you want available to you, both on your person and ready in the trunk of your car.
Thankfully, it's pretty easy to understand once you wrap your head around the basics. So I'm going to walk you through everything you need to know about your GTA 6 loadout right now.
Regardless of whether you're on-foot or behind the wheel of a vehicle, you can hold L1/LB to open your loadout. This is split between Weapons and Items, and you can cycle between the two tabs with R1/RB.
On the Weapons tab of your loadout, you'll find slots for two sidearms, one for your hands, one for equipment, slots for two longarms, one for a melee weapon, and one for explosives. On the Items tab of your loadout there are single slots for: Masks, Headgear, Headwear, Outfits, Bags, Gear, Eyewear, and Smokes. You can hover over any slot on either tab with the right thumbstick and press X/A to equip.
You can manage your loadout in GTA 6 while on-foot in one of two ways:
From the trunk of your Personal Vehicle
Head over to the trunk of your Personal Vehicle in GTA 6 and press Triangle/Y to open it. From there, hold L1/LB when prompted to open up your loadout. Use the thumbstick to move to any of the slots, and then cycle through available weapons and items using left and right on the D-Pad. This will let you swap around any items that you have stored in your trunk, equip any owned sidearms and longarms that you have stored, and more. You can also stow your longarms in GTA 6 by pressing Square/X.
From the weapons locker in Ammu-Nation
Open the GTA 6 Index and head to the weapons tab to locate your closest Ammu-Nation store. Every one of these locations has a weapons locker inside which you can use to manage your owned weapons and transfer them to your personal vehicle's trunk for easier access on the go.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.