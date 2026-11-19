There are two playable characters in GTA 6 to switch between – Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. They are partners in crime, working together to make enough money in Leonida to build a better future. That means that you'll need to engage with both characters to get the most out of your time with the world. Thankfully, Rockstar Games has built in a number of different ways for Jason and Lucia to interact.
Whether you're playing through one of the main GTA 6 missions or just exploring the wide open world of Leonida, the game is undoubtedly at its best when Jason and Lucia are working together. Below I'm going to break down how to switch characters in GTA 6, how to meet up with your partner, and give you some top tips on how to work as a more effective pair when you're engaging in a little crime.
How to switch between Jason and Lucia in GTA 6
You aren't able to immediately switch characters in GTA 6. The option will become available once you hit a certain milestone in Chapter 2. Once both of the characters are available, hold right on the d-pad and press R1/RB to switch between the characters.
There are infrequent restrictions to swapping characters in GTA 6. Sometimes your partner will be busy, with a darkened character profile once you hold left on the d-pad indicating that you can't switch right away. Keep checking in though, as they will eventually be available.
Tip: Jason and Lucia will sometimes have their own tasks which require you to switch characters. If you see either a J or an L on the map it means that the mission must be played solo.
How to check in with your partner
Checking in with your partner regularly is a great way to improve your relationship status in GTA 6. There's a couple of ways to do this, but the easiest is to message them through WhatUp – hold right on the d-pad and press Triangle / Y if there is a blue icon about a character's profile picture, or press up on the d-pad and navigate to the relevant app in the GTA 6 phone menu.
Tip: When Jason and Lucia are together, you can use L2/LT to focus on your partner. This will prompt conversations, and give you the opportunity to share items you are holding like food and drink.
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How to meet up with your partner
Meeting up with your partner is essential throughout GTA 6. The easiest way to reach out is to hold right on the d-pad and press Triangle/Y. Alternatively, you can also navigate to the Contacts app on your phone and call your partner. This will prompt them to drive to where you're currently situated on the GTA 6 map; if you have a destination set, your partner will meet you there.
Tip: If you spend a full day together, look for visual and audio cues that it's time to head home together and get in some much needed rest. A little heart icon will appear around your residence on the map, while sometimes your partner will raise it as an idea in casual conversation.
How to make your partner drive
You don't always need to do the heavy lifting on driving. If you are close to your personal vehicle, you can hold Right on the d-pad to ask your partner to drive. Once you're in the passenger seat, open up the map and set a destination, and they will start making their way there.
The AI pathfinding is solid when your partner is at the wheel, but you can hold Right on the d-pad to issue them instructions to speed up and slow down. You can also use this functionality to ask your partner to split up and take the vehicle with them –a great way of lowering your wanted level in GTA 6.
Tip: If you're at the wheel while being chased by the cops, you can switch characters to take control of the passenger. Just remember that incapacitating police vehicles (even non-lethally) will contribute to a Hardened Criminal Profile in GTA 6.
How to do robberies together
Whether you're sticking up a local convenience store for petty cash or launching an assault on a bank for a big pay day, you can undertake robberies both solo and as a pair. If you go into the map and hover over the icon of the location you're planning to hit, it'll denote the security – if it's medium to high, you'll want to consider bringing your partner along for the ride.
Before starting a robbery, hold Right on the d-pad to open up some new options for your eventual escape from the location. You can ask your partner to wait in the car while you go inside, helping to save some precious seconds before the cops show up.
Once a robbery is in-progress, you can hold Right on the d-pad to ask them to come in from the car to provide backup. Using this method is also a great way to hand over one of your weapons if they need it; each character can only hold two stash bags filled with ill-gotten gains at any one time, but you can also throw these over to your partner to carry.
Tip: Committing a robbery is a fairly intuitive process. If you directly threaten guards or cashiers, this will prompt your partner to support you and hold a weapon on them while you move through a building.
How to split from your partner
Once you're together, it is possible to have your partner leave for whatever reason. Hold Right on the d-pad to get the option to split up from your partner, leaving you solo with the character you're in primary control of. This can be done at any point while you're exploring the world, but there may be restrictions in certain missions.
If you've got the cops chasing you through the streets, you do have the option to split up. There's two benefits of this: the first is that they can split away from you and distract the cops, reducing some of the heat on you and removing one of the conditions to the GTA 6 Wanted Level you're trying to outrun. The second is that they can also head off and use one of the fences to sell any stolen goods that they have on them without you needing to be there – although, word of warning, the price you'll get for the score may be reduced.
Tip: If you ask a partner to split off from you after a robbery, keep an eye out for a message from them on WhatUp. They will usually ask if they should sell the score or come meet back up with you, and ignoring these messages will have a negative impact on your relationship.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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