GTA 6 won't let you break up Lucia and Jason, no matter how poorly you treat them: "They will remain partners in crime"

GTA 6 is led by its very own Bonnie and Clyde, the beautiful pair of killers Lucia and Jason, but you should never worry about how great you are at sharing your love language while keeping the pair happy and coated in gunpowder. There's no way for them to break up, Rockstar says.
"They will remain partners in crime," co-studio lead Rob Nelson tells IGN about Lucia and Jason. "You will always have the benefit of working together and having each other's back – whether they're romantically close or not doesn't change that. They will still work together."
"It's really about what you want for them," Nelson continues, "their story, and how it plays out. Whether you've nurtured the relationship or not will definitely have a bearing on how their story plays out." The GTA 6 extended look that premiered on Netflix shows Lucia and Jason in harmony, for the most part, with the two changing outfits in Lucia's pink bedroom, riding side-by-side in a fast car, and sauntering into drug busts together. When the situation gets violent, they seem in step with each other about how many Molotov cocktails to throw.
But Lucia and Jason sometimes seem to scrape against each other even during these mundane – for them – couple activities. When Lucia presents Jason with a fresh, black shopping bag, he reminds her with a touch of irritation, "I can buy my own clothes, you know." Later, she chastises him for being withholding, saying, "Relationships are about communication, Jay."
So while Nelson tells IGN that how much you engage with GTA 6's romance is completely "up to you," the game's tone seems to depend on your willingness to be a lovebird.
"It really adds a compelling element to things," Nelson says about romance, "and it’s one of the reasons we wanted to approach this sort of story, because it's completely different for us. Could we bring some sort of emotional resonance to GTA for people if they wanted to engage with it? Could we also provide mechanisms for people to just opt out of it if they're not into it?" No matter what you choose, you won't be penalized. Remember, Lucia and Jason are together forever – even if you accidentally hit Jason with a stiletto heel and cry about how you always knew he was like your father (I'm guessing).
It's just nicer to be nice. "When you bring them together, it feels like you're a steward of their relationship, and you feel protective of them as a unit," says Nelson. "This is something we did not know when we started, and it really had to be something we felt our way through."
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"Whether you’re getting in trouble, or you're running from the cops, or getting in a car, or waiting for the other one – playing as them together feels very cool," Nelson continues. "It feels like you're taking care of them, if that's something you're into."
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
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