Romance in GTA 6 isn't something you should shy away from. Rockstar Games' latest open-world crime epic follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as the pair reunite in Leonida. Whether they stick to being partners in crime or develop a healthy relationship status in GTA 6 is completely up-to you, with the connection between the two playable characters strengthening or weakening depending on your approach to the world.
Jason and Lucia's relationship status isn't determined by completing certain missions or ticking off a few optional objectives, but rather it can change based on your actions, choices, and the time you spend together. Small acts of everyday affection and kindness will grow a healthier relationship in GTA 6, while ignoring your partner will slowly drive them apart.
Every relationship status in GTA 6
There are four relationship statuses in GTA 6. You can move between each status at any time, organically depending on how you choose to play. You can track Jason and Lucia's relationship status at any time by holding right on the d-pad or by heading into the Jason & Lucia menu. They are (from least to most):
Running on Empty
Partners in Crime
Crazy in Love
Hot Together
Tip: Jason and Lucia will remain connected as criminal partners throughout all of the GTA 6 missions, regardless of how their romantic relationship develops. However, certain moments in the story and interactions with characters may change depending on their relationship status at the time.
The process of building up your GTA 6 relationship status is organic – it happens gradually, over time through daily acts of affection and small acts of kindness. It's the smallest things that can make a difference, like greeting your partner when you meet up, buying them a snack, restocking their ammunition at an Ammu-Nation, or by holding hands while you explore the city together.
The bond between Jason and Lucia can also improve if you take time to do different activities together. Completing robberies and hitting gang hideouts together will strengthen their relationship, as will doing workouts together at the gym, and enjoying sports and leisure activities as a couple.
A little heart icon will appear on the screen beneath your health bar if you do something that your partner appreciates. Here's just a few examples of ways to improve your relationship status in GTA 6:
Hold R2 while next to your partner to hold their hand.
Check in on your partner by messaging them on WhatUp.
When holding food or drink, hold L2 and you can offer it to your partner.
When the characters are together, use L2 to check in and have a conversation.
Hold Left on the d-pad and press Triangle to invite your partner to activities or robberies.
Hold Triangle near your personal vehicle to open the door for your partner.
Tip: There are loads of ways to interact with your partner and collaborate in the world, more of which we detail in our guide to switching characters in GTA 6.
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Improving and neglecting your relationship
To have the strongest relationship in GTA 6, both Jason and Lucia need to contribute to it. You can switch characters by holding right on the d-pad and then pressing R1. If you prioritize playing as one character over the other while you're playing, don't be surprised if the relationship naturally begins to degrade – this will impact the story and interactions between the two in a myriad of ways.
If you'd like to take more deliberate actions to lower your relationship status in GTA 6, then you certainly can do so. If you start ignoring your partner's calls and messages, don't be surprised if they start getting a little short with you on WhatUp. Spending lots of time apart, abandoning your partner while traveling together, or otherwise failing to engage with them on a daily basis will drive the two apart.
Tip: Small acts of affection will always help to improve the bond between Jason and Lucia, but if one of them has a GTA 6 Criminal Profile of 'Irredeemable' the relationship may never recover.
Can you romance other characters in GTA 6?
No, you cannot romance other characters beyond Lucia and Jason, at least through my experiences. I played through GTA 6 for over 100 hours and have yet to encounter any real opportunity to form a relationship or romance with any characters beyond those two, suggesting that their relationship is not an open one.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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