The Ice Arrows in OoT Remake are an optional upgrade that allows you to fire freezing projectiles that hold enemies in place, but while you might expect to find them in a frozen or watery area, they're paradoxically kept in a desert building in the late game of Ocarina of Time, the final reward for completing the Gerudo Training Grounds. Below I'll lay out the exact location of the Ice Arrows and how you can get them from the Grounds themselves, as well as what you'll need to complete it effectively.
Zelda Ocarina of Time Ice Arrows location
To get the Ice Arrows, players need to go to the Gerudo Training Grounds, an optional building that only becomes accessible after you complete the Gerudo Fortress as part of the main story, once Link becomes an adult.
It's found on the path South of the Fortress, at the location on the map shown above. However, to get inside will cost you 30 Rupees, paid to the Gerudo Guard on the door. If you leave later and come back, you'll need another 30 Rupees, so it's best to do it in a single go if possible.
How to complete the Gerudo Training Grounds in Ocarina of Time
The Gerudo Training Grounds are a series of dungeon rooms arranged in a circle around a single treasure room filled with locked doors. The doors have to be got through to reach the Ice Arrows in the middle, meaning you need to find eight Small Keys around the Training Grounds.
Each room has a Small Key somewhere inside, and will offer its own challenges. It might be a puzzle, a gauntlet of enemies, or a mixture of the two.
To complete all the puzzles, you'll need to make sure you have the following items and unlocks, as the Training Grounds can't be completed without them:
If you don't have all of these, you won't be able to complete the Training Grounds and will have to come back later, repaying the 30 Rupee entry fee to get in. I also recommend you bring a good supply of arrows, bombs, and potions to ensure that you don't struggle in combat encounters or are killed by traps.
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Once you have eight keys, go to the central room north of the entrance and unlock the doors until you reach the large treasure chest at the end. Inside you'll find the Ice Arrows!
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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