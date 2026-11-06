Full Goron City walkthrough for Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

Goron City in Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is a fiery mountain home, run by the equally fiery Darunia, who is miserable for a number of reasons and will need cheering up if you want his assistance. To do so will require a bit of a runaround, taking you all the way to the Lost Woods and back again, but it's worth it (and also mandatory if you want to progress the plot of the Switch 2 Remake).
If you're having trouble working out what to do next, I'll explain how to solve the mystery of Goron City in a full walkthrough and guide, taking you through all the steps needed in this section of The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time.
How to complete Goron City in Zelda Ocarina of Time
When you first reach Goron City in the Ocarina of Time Remake, you'll discover that all the Gorons are miserable and that their leader, Darunia, has holed himself up in his room. The main goal here is to access Darunia and cheer him up. Here's how you do that:
Go to the lowest level of Goron City and go North. Here you'll find a door with the Triforce on the floor in front of it.
In front of the door, take out your ocarina and play Zelda's Lullaby. This will cause the door to open.
Speak with Darunia inside. You'll get a cutscene where he explains how angry he is. You need to do something about it.
One level up on the East side of Goron City is a route with music leaking through. However, it's blocked off by rocks, with a bomb flower on each side. You need to open that path and unblock it.
Go back down to Darunia, and you'll see there's lit torches on either side of him.
Take out a Deku Stick, and holding it near the Torch should light it. Using the unlit torches along the path to transfer it, carry the flame South and up the curving tunnel to the layer above.
When you press the burning stick to a Bomb Flower, it will explode a moment later, clearing the path.
This cleared path will give you access to the Lost Woods. When you enter, immediately turn left and go through the tunnel to access the Sacred Grove, a new location.
The grove is a pretty straightforward winding path with Deku Scrubs. Just keep going North and you'll be fine.
Continue to the end and up the stairs, and you'll find Saria. Speak to her and she'll teach you how to play Saria's Song, a new melody for your Ocarina.
Go back to Goron City and play Saria's Song next to Darunia. He'll be unable to resist this jam and suddenly all the Gorons will be dancing.
With Darunia placated, he'll be willing to give you Spiritual Stone of Fire... Except he doesn't have it. You'll have to go to the Dodongo Cavern and find it there. Fortunately, he will give you Goron Bracelet, which will allow you to pick up Bomb Flowers and throw them!
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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