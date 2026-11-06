As Ocarina of Time remake launches, Nintendo boss teases more Zelda is on the way next year – but I wouldn't get your hopes up for new games

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The movie and orchestra tour probably fill that role

The Goron elder clenches his fist in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake
(Image credit: Nintendo)
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Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has said there's more to come from The Legend of Zelda series' 40th anniversary celebrations next year.

In the company's latest financial results, Furukawa highlights that this year marks the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, which Nintendo has been celebrating with the release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake and the recent 40th anniversary Switch 2 collection, including the Switch 2 console that nobody can get and the Pro Controller that nobody can get.

Furukawa teases, "Over the course of this year and next, we will pursue a variety of initiatives to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda." He notes, "In addition to games, we will expand opportunities for consumers to experience its world through the movie, music, character merchandise, and more." So basically, there's more to come for Zelda's 40th anniversary.

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That being said, we kind of already knew this. The Legend of Zelda film is coming out in April 2027, and there's a big Zelda concert tour happening next year. And while the president of Nintendo says there's more to come from Zelda in 2027, I probably won't get my hopes up for a new game – or even the long-rumored Wind Waker and Twilight Princess HD ports that were meant to be released years ago.

At best, I reckon you could maybe hope for a tease of the next mainline Zelda game, but given the Super Mario Bros 40th anniversary came and went with only Yoshi and the Mysterious Book and Mario Tennis Fever to show for it, I'd not get my hopes up for that either.

Check out our The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time review to see why it's the highest-rated game of 2026. You can also read our Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock live blog if you're keen to grab one of Nintendo's new consoles for the game's launch.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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