Keanu Reeves will return as John Wick in an animated prequel about his impossible task

Keanu Reeves will officially return as John Wick in an animated prequel film about his infamous Impossible Task.
In the films, it's revealed that Wick pulled off this impossible task in order to win his freedom from the High Table and retire for love. Of course, his wife, Helen, then dies from an illness, leaving behind a gift of a puppy… and you know the rest.
Per Variety, Reeves has closed a deal to return in the film, which will see him on a mission to kill all of his rivals in a single night. Ultraman: Rising director Shannon Tindle will helm the film, with Ryan and Kaz Firpo penning the script. Chad Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Reeves will produce.
While Reeves is back in animation, then, it seems he'll also be back in live-action, too. Wick died at the end of John Wick 4, but returned for a supporting role in the prequel movie Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. He'll also be returning for John Wick 5, despite being dead.
"Keanu, Chad [Stahelski], Basil [Iwanyk] and Erica [Lee] would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world," Lionsgate's motion picture chairman Adam Fogelson said at CinemaCon. Iwanyk and Lee added: "It's so important to get this story right and give John's story the proper next step. It's exciting to take the first step on that road."
Time will tell what John Wick 5 involves, but for now, we can look forward to seeing Reeves back in animation.
While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies for the rest of 2026.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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