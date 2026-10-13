Rosalina's game actor says Brie Larson's Super Mario Galaxy Movie version needed "more screen time," and she does "wish" it was her

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Mercedes Rose shares her thoughts on Brie Larson's Rosalina

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
(Image credit: Universal/Illumination/Nintendo)

Rosalina video game actor Mercedes Rose has shared her thoughts on Brie Larson's take on the character in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Rose is the original Rosalina voice actor and played the character from 2007 to 2010.

"Brie was a great Rosalina although I think we can all agree she needed much more screen time," Rose wrote on Twitter. "And I DO wish it was ME! :)"

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie didn't fare well with critics, scoring just 42% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it did much better with audiences – its audience score is a much more respectable 87%. Still, despite middling reviews, it was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

Our own Super Mario Galaxy Movie review awards the film 3 stars, and our verdict reads: "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie surpasses the original thanks to relentless energy and creativity, but its starry-eyed ambitions fizzle out thanks to the bizarre treatment of Brie Larson's Rosalina and an undercooked story." While the film revolves around Rosalina, it's true that she sadly doesn't have a ton of time on screen.

Intriguingly, the film also revealed that Rosalina and Peach are sisters, in a twist to the usual lore.

"The secret is being able to bring Miyamoto and the team into the center of the process," Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri has said of the Super Mario movies' success. "It's not something that we had ever done at Illumination. You know, we had made 10 movies at Illumination. We had made all of them completely inside the studio. So, this was the first time that we were going to work in a new way."

For even more on the film, check out our guide to all the Super Mario Galaxy Movie Easter eggs.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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