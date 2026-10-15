Biddy Blas actor is playing Star Wars Galactic Racer and he knows how "annoying" his character is: "I love him so much, I want to throw him at the wall"

While Star Wars: Galactic Racer is an all-around excellent racing game full of challenging action and arcade thrills, it's safe to say one particular aspect of it has blown up beyond all reason: Biddy Blas. The voice actor behind the crocodilian alien has been "overwhelmed" by the reception, and rest assured – he's playing the game himself, so he knows exactly how annoying his character is.
"Yes, I'm playing the game," Richard Summers-Calvert confirms to Empire. "Yes, I love the game. Am I any good at it? That’s another question." Well, at least he's not alone in seemingly being pushed to the limit by the game, since the devs intended to crank up the challenge level. In the meantime, the actor has gotten the chance to really get to know Biddy.
"He's incredibly annoying," Summers-Calvert admits. "There's that thing called 'cuteness aggression.' I love him so much, I want to throw him at the wall. That's how I feel about Biddy Blas."
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He adds, "Whether you love him, or you love him because you love to hate him, [Biddy] is unanimously appreciated."
I'm an old enough Star Wars fan to still hold a little resentment in my heart for the term "Glup Shitto," but there's no doubt that a core part of the series' appeal is the vast array of weird little guys with weird little personalities. The spirits of Salacious B. Crumb, Babu Frik, and Ben Quadinaros live on in Biddy Blas, and for that I think we can all be grateful.
Check out our full Star Wars: Galactic Racer review.
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