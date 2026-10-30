Star Wars game dev creates a Lego Biddy Blas model you can build at home, and it's good enough to make anyone scrib doon

The internet's favorite new Star Wars character, Biddy Blas, is probably a long way from becoming an official Lego figure – so a Star Wars: Zero Company and Jedi: Survivor dev has taken matters into their own hands. I'm bloody glad they did.
You've probably noticed by now that the loveably annoying Biddy Blas from Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a social media darling due to his trash-talking Huttese speeches – and there's been such an outpouring of love for this new Glup Shitto that he's starting to escape the bounds of his own game. Respawn UI/UX director Jordan DeVries has taken matters into their own hands by bringing the Crocin to life as a Lego figure, and it's magnificent enough that you should take note – or, in Blas' own words, "scrib doon."
"I turned a LEGO jurassic park set into the GRL's favorite momma’s boy, biddy blas," DeVries writes on Twitter. Using the Lego Jurassic World Spinosaurus Escape kit (which is currently $59.99 at Amazon instead of the full $75) and DeVries' free instructions on Rebrickable, you too can create your own Blas.
You don't even need to use all the pieces in the box; it uses less than half the parts, and is still cheaper than buying individual pieces. Once constructed, the little guy stands at 6.7in (17cm) tall. Behold:
While DeVries (who's worked on both Star Wars: Zero Company and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor) admits that the suit isn't an exact match and the racer's medals are missing, I'd say this is doing the final result a disservice – it's instantly recognizable. Because we're highly unlikely to get a big Biddy Blas figure like this in an official capacity any time soon, it's your best bet of getting a Lego Blas onto your shelf.
This isn't the first time DeVries has put together Lego sets of their own creation; they're a well-versed MOC-maker known for turning the best Lego sets into something else entirely, with a Project Hail Mary Rocky and Monaco-style F1 circuit using the Ninjago theme under their belt. Now that they've put out a version of Biddy Blas, I'm definitely going to be keeping an eye on whatever they make next.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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