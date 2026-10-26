This pastel Disney Halloween collection is a real vibe, and it's so sweet I think I'm practically having a sugar overload

If you like spooky season but want something a little more aesthetically pleasing than the usual neon-orange pumpkins and black bats, I think you need to see this new Disney Halloween pastel range.
Summoned from regions beyond last year, this collection brings a cuter, chill energy to your October festivities – and while I'm normally a staunch traditionalist when it comes to Halloween decs (like this Nightmare Before Christmas collectible that will be kryptonite to fans), I'm being won over. There's something disarmingly sweet about this pastel range, and besides being downright adorable, they're a little more subtle than other Disney Halloween merch; the clothes don't always scream 'Halloween' at the top of their lungs.
The Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Light is an exception, but I'll allow it because of how painfully cute it is. I can already tell that my toddler is going to be obsessed when I break it out for Halloween, because she's got a soft spot for both Minnie (which is what she calls Mickey as well, which tells you a lot about who she prefers), all things spooky, and pink.
Because there are quite a few to choose from in this collection (and many are on offer in the wider Halloween sale at Disney Store US and Disney Store UK), here are my favorites. For the UK version, just click 'view details' below each entry.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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