Nightmare Before Christmas fans beware, this enchanting Disney Halloween decoration will be kryptonite for you

I love little nick nacks to put on my desk, and when it comes to Fall time, Halloween-themed goodies are the order of the day. Spooky ornaments and creepy replicas, festoon my home office, but right now I'm obsessed with one thing in particular – this Disney Halloween pumpkin taken straight from Nightmare Before Christmas.
Modelled on the pumpkin head Jack Skellington wears in the beginning of the movie when he's masquerading as a scarecrow, this decoration feels as though it's been forcibly dragged from the screen and deposited onto my desk. It doesn't just look cool either; it also lights up, providing a steady, atmospheric glow or an ominous rise and fall in brightness.
With Halloween rapidly approaching, a lot of Disney Halloween items like this are enjoying major price cuts at the Disney Store. Seeing as this one is almost half off, I'd be surprised if we got a better offer - I think you're safe to dive in if you were tempted.
I'm a sucker for collectibles like this that look as though they've been taken from the world they're based in, and while this pumpkin obviously isn't to scale (it's around four and a half inches, so will fit into the palm of your hand), it really does capture the on-screen design. It feels sturdy and well-made too, so should last for multiple Halloweens.
This isn't the only pumpkin-based Disney Halloween decoration kicking around, of course, and from my experience these are usually of a similar high quality. Last year I waxed lyrical about a painfully cute light-up Mickey design that made my desk feel so much cozier, and that returned again for 2026 with additional sound effects (while only the Minnie version is left in stock in the US, the UK still has both Mickey and Minnie for 20% less than usual). There are even pastel equivalents on offer right now if you want to lean fully into that cutely-spooky vibe.
Still, none of these have enchanted me quite like the Nightmare Before Christmas version has; it's brought a little joy to my setup this cold October.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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