Start building these Lego Halloween sets this weekend and you'll be done in time for the spookiest night of the year

The spookiest season of all is upon us, and this year's Lego Halloween range has genuinely impressed me. The toy company always puts together a decent roundup of eerie kits for October, but this time the selection is scarily good.
Because I've been collecting the best Lego sets and obsessing about Halloween since I was about four years old (an early memory is begging my mom for this creepy witch mask as an early birthday present), I've rounded up my favorites below. If you grab them soon, you'll have plenty of time to finish and display these Lego Halloween models for October 31.
While I've featured models from the last few years like my beloved Nightmare Before Christmas kit, I'm particularly keen on 2026's collection. The Lego Halloween Pumpkin Lantern is perfect as an affordable but hugely effective display piece, for example; it's only $29.99 at Lego and 323 pieces, so shouldn't take long to build. Similarly, the new Mayor Manor at Lego is the start of a 'Halloween village' display that's phenomenally atmospheric. More of this, please.
No matter what you choose, hopefully these will add a bit of spooky fun to your Halloween decor. For a deeper dive into each set, click 'view details'!
- See all the latest seasonal sets at Lego
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