If you've been having a look around in the Progress section of the GTA 6 Index, you've most likely spotted the Equipment tab. There are 12 unique pieces of Equipment in GTA 6, all of it essential for finding new ways to explore the map and generally being a better criminal.
While all of the GTA 6 Equipment unlocks progressively throughout the main GTA 6 missions list, if you're feeling a little impatient I'm here to help you understand what's coming later down the line. I'm going to detail what each piece of equipment does in GTA 6, how it can be used, and where it can be unlocked.
The Binoculars in GTA 6 can be used to scope out enemy targets, mark enemies on the map, identify animals from afar, and even let you participate in a little bird watching (there are 60 of them in total across Leonida). The Binoculars can be equipped at all times from your loadout by holding L1/LB and selecting them from there.
The Flashlight in GTA 6 can be used to help bring a little light to dark buildings and the world itself at night. Admittedly, it's a little cumbersome, so consider going to an Ammu-Nation and fitting a torch to one of your weapons. If you don't want to go that route, then open your loadout with L1/LB, scrolls to where the binoculars are; use left and right on the D-pad on the equipment slot to select the flashlight.
Stash bags are essential in GTA 6, letting Jason and Lucia get out from banks and other robbery targets with more than $20,000 in Pocket Cash. Each character can hold up-to two duffel bags at any one time, and any narcotics, jewellery, or marked bills you pick up will automatically be thrown inside. Stash bags have different capacities, which are determined depending on the size of the building you're robbing.
As soon as you're able to free-roam the world in the Gear Up mission, you're free to purchase a pair of headphones. This is entirely optional, but buying headphones in GTA 6 will let you listen to music and podcasts outside of a vehicle. Purchase headphones and earbuds at any electronics store in the world for both Jason and Lucia – just beware: these can be knocked off your head and become lost.
5. Pry Bar
Unlocks in GTA 6 Chapter 3: Meet the Heders
Have you noticed any sealed wooden crates in your travels across Leonida? Well, more often than not they can actually be broken into – often containing ammunition, weapons, collectibles, and more. You'll get the Pry Bar added to your loadout during Chapter 3, where it will equip automatically as soon as Jason or Lucia approach an openable wooden box.
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The Gear Up mission in Chapter 1 is your first opportunity to purchase a mask. These are used to help conceal Jason and Lucia's identities during robberies. While you will unlock a couple throughout the story, you can buy them early or accrue more of them in different styles. You can learn how to buy a mask here, which also has tips on how to equip and fashion them in different ways.
The Metal Detector is a piece of equipment that you'll need if you want to participate in a side-activity called Underwater Discoveries. Thankfully, this isn't something that you need to purchase. Instead, it'll become a part of your life after you begin doing work for Kenton as part of the main story, and can later be equipped from owned or borrowed boats before you head underwater.
8. Slim Jim
Unlocks in GTA 6 Chapter 2: Moses
The Slim Jim is a vital piece of equipment. Up until the Moses mission in Chapter 2, the only way you could steal a car was by smashing in its window – a noisy activity which draws attention. The vehicle fence will give you this item for free, allowing you to silently break into cars. It equips automatically whenever you approach a relevant car, and you can learn more about how to use a Slim Jim here.
9. Snap Gun
Unlocks in GTA 6 Chapter 3: Yasmani's Jewelry Jobs
The Snap Gun isn't available from the beginning of the game, but is well worth pushing into Chapter 3 for. During the Boobie's Time mission, you'll be introduced to a jewellery fence named Yasmani. He'll give you the Snap Gun so that you can help him with a few robberies. Once you've learned how to get the Snap Gun in GTA 6, you'll be able to open locked doors without setting off alarms.
10. Cut-Off Tool
Unlocks in GTA 6 Chapter 3: Meet the Heders
Early on into Chapter 3, you'll have the option to go and meet Brian and Lori. You'll later find yourself down at the docklands, to break into yellow Scoop containers. From that point on, the equipment is yours to keep. You can learn more about how to use the Cut-Off Tool in GTA 6 here, and also find more information on what it can be used to break into later on.
11. Key Cloner
Unlocks in GTA 6 Chapter 3: Steal the Zorrusso for Randy
You'll want to get the Key Cloner in GTA 6 as fast as you can. This handy phone application is what you'll use to break into more modern vehicles, keyless cars that aren't going to be stolen through mere hotwiring alone. It takes a little while to reach the relevant mission in Chapter 3, but I would recommend you push through the story to get here if you want more to do in the world.
12. Dye Pack Jammer
Unlocks in GTA 6 Chapter 3: Credit Check
Have you tried robbing any Marked Bills without a Dye Pack Jammer? If yes, you've probably had to go home to change your clothes and have a shower to get the pink dye off. The Dye Pack Jammer automatically disables explosive dye packs which are hidden in Marked Bills, which is why learning how to get the Dye Pack Jammer in GTA 6 is essential if you want to rob a bank or payday loans store.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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