Have you noticed that there's these yellow cargo containers all over Leonida? Did you know that you can actually get inside of them to get rare weapons, explosives, vehicles, and so much more! It's yet another one of those hidden aspects of GTA 6 that you can't help but go out of your way to find more of, once you know to start looking.
If you want to break into yellow Scoop containers in GTA 6, you're going to need to get a vital piece of equipment first: the Cut-Off Tool. Below I'm going to walk you through how to unlock the GTA 6 Cut-Off Tool and explain how it can be used to break into those Scoop containers.
How to unlock the Cut-Off Tool in GTA 6
The Cut-Off Tool is one of the main pieces of GTA 6 equipment that you'll unlock as you play through the story. While you'll likely come across those yellow Scoop containers in your travels, you won't be able to open any of them until you've played a key GTA 6 mission in Chapter 3. Meet the Heders is the third mission of that chapter, and it'll send you down to a dockyard. Once you're these, you'll automatically be assigned the equipment and can use it freely outside of the mission.
You need to locate yellow Scoop shipping containers. These can be in the most unlikely of places – on random beaches, next to gang hideouts, in random parking lots – all across Leonida. Once you've located one, walk up to its front doors and press Triangle/Y. This will prompt Jason or Lucia to equip the Cut-Off Tool. You'll need to squeeze R2/RT and keep the power within the pink segment of the semi-circle for a short while until you cut through the lock. Once you do, the doors will swing open and you're welcome to whatever you find inside.
Have more questions you want answered? Then visit our GTA 6 Guide and Walkthrough hub for more essentials.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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