If you're looking around for the GTA 6 pawn shop safe code while being shot, deafened by alarms, and pressured by nearing sirens, you might be looking in the wrong place. This is a safe code you won't find lying around on a post-it note, and you'll have to interrogate some GTA 6 NPCs instead, so here's what you need to know about getting into the pawn shop safe.
Keep in mind that this guide refers to the Avery Pawn shop, as there are other pawn shops around Leonida. Of the others we've heisted so far, none have had safes that require a code, but I'll update this guide if that changes!
How to unlock the GTA 6 pawn shop safe
To get the code for the GTA 6 pawn shop safe, you need to threaten the staff, who will eventually give it up, though they might also open fire on you, so be careful not to kill them all before you get the code.
To threaten the staff, hold LT/L2, then press X/Square. After a couple of goes, the prompt should turn from 'Threaten' to 'Safe Code?' - but only after you've seen the safe. This means the best way to tackle this is actually to enter through the back of the building, check out the safe, then threaten the staff. If you do go through the front, just make sure you keep someone alive until you've been to the office, but there should be someone out the back anyway.
However you do it, the alarm will go off, so you'll need to head to the office to turn it off at the wall. This is also where the safe is, so you'll be heading there anyway.
You can still open the safe without the code, as long as you have a sticky bomb to hand. This is a much easier and quicker way to get the safe open - especially if you're a little heavy on your trigger finger. You can buy sticky bombs from Ammu-Nation after you've completed the Credit Check mission in Chapter 3, or you can pick some up from the Kingpin bowling alley, where you'll also find the GTA 6 bowling alley safe.
I did this twice, entering through the front the first time. Threatening the staff caused them to open fire on me, which led to a bit of chaos and a few bodies on the floor before I had to bail. The second time, I entered through the back, knocked down the first member of staff, entered the office, and then still had staff members making their way through from the front who succumbed to my threats. It's much easier this way - and you'll also be able to disable the alarm quicker, too.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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