The GTA 6 Tourist Trap mission is a very important one as it's the beginning of the end of Chapter 1. Without getting into major spoilers just yet, it's fair to say that things go a bit wrong in this mission, and it's all completely unavoidable. That makes it a very linear mission, but it's not always clear where you should be going in all the chaos, so my walkthrough for the Tourist Trap mission in GTA 6 will help you out.
I've kept this guide as spoiler-free as possible, but this is a major moment in GTA 6's story, so you've been warned!
To get Tourist Trap started, head over to the Lucia icon in the park in the south of Key Lento. A cutscene plays showing Lucia and Jason getting picked up by Mattia and Kat and then driving over to the Grassrivers Vistor Center for a job – retrieve the bag in locker 17 on the second floor. Once you gain control of Jason, here's what you do:
Start by walking towards the pink visitor center building and going up the incline to the second floor – while walking around, you can press R2/RT to hold hands with Lucia which can improve your GTA 6 relationship.
At the top of the incline, turn right and follow the walkway all the way to the end to find the lockers.
Interact with the locker to get the bag, then walk back the way you came.
You'll eventually get ambushed by undercover cops and cannot fight back – as far as I'm aware, there's no way to avoid this. Soon after, there's a moment where you must move Jason towards a chair at the interview table, and then it's back into some cutscenes. It all eventually breaks out into a cop-versus-dirty-cop shootout, giving Jason and Lucia a chance to escape:
Crawl over to the dead cop on Jason's left to get the handcuff key, then follow the button prompt to get Jason and Lucia's handcuffs off.
Walk towards the bag. Jason will get shot here, which is unavoidable and causes a forced switch to Lucia.
Shoot all the remaining dirty cops. You can kill them or go for non-lethal shots, with your approach affecting Lucia's GTA 6 Criminal Profile.
Shoot your way out of the room then keep going forward to the café and deli on the opposite side of the visitor center.
Protect Jason from the attacking dirty cops. They can enter through a couple of doors, so be sure to look around.
Follow Jason out the deli. You'll essentially be going from cover to cover here as more cops show up, following Jason's orders on where to move.
Go the pier then carry Jason towards the boat.
Drive the boat out of the area and towards open water then Cal's house. Your GPS will guide you all the way.
Once you get to Cal's house, that's the end of Tourist Trap. It's quite a simple mission overall as there are a lot of scripted elements and you've just got to do what the game tells you, with your only real choice being whether you kill or wound all the cops you face. Anyway, once the cutscene with Jason, Lucia, and Cal is over, it's onto the next mission, Home Sweet Home, and eventually Chapter 2.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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