GTA 6's Jason and Lucia might be hardened criminals, but Rockstar Games designed the couple to be relatable in other ways. As the studio's narrative lead explained, "we are all about two bits of bad luck away from completely losing it" in the real world.
"Playing GTA 6, the main thing we want players to feel is connection. To Jason and Lucia, who they need to believe in and inhabit for this journey through the game, but then also that connection in the game between the two characters," senior vice president of narrative, Rupert Humphries, explained in quotes given to GamesRadar+.
"Living in the actual world in this present moment, it feels like there is so much noise and so much pressure on everyone - politics, the environment, media, social media. It's coming at you from everywhere. It seems like we are all about two bits of bad luck away from completely losing it. That is the world we are showing you on the streets of Vice City and in the rest of Leonida - everyone's been driven to a kind of madness that comes out in lots of different ways, from conspiracy theories to self-help cults to get-rich-quick schemes and drug habits."
GTA 6's main couple doesn't exactly have many options outside of the criminal ones, and I think the game does a good job at giving them some real, personal, human stakes to ground it all - making their occasional robberies and murders a tad more understandable. As the couple says in the game, the world is stacked against them. They can't get ahead by playing by the rules.
Even so, GTA 6 still has an optimistic view on life in the modern era, which itself is a big departure from GTA 5's generally cynical world view: "With all that going on, we wanted to have two humans at the center of the story that the player can care about and see themselves in, and then this idea that maybe (however bad you are) we might all be better off when we're together and not going it alone."
You can check our GTA 6 guide to see how to make the most of Jason and Lucia's relationship, or read our GTA 6 review if you're still on the fence.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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