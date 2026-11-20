Josh Hutcherson said he gave up on superhero movies after losing the role of Spider-Man in Sony's 2012 reboot of the formerly Sam Raimi-led franchise.
"Since I didn't get cast in Spider-Man, I was like, 'I don't ever want to be a superhero. Like, it's fine. I never really wanted that,'" Hutcherson said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "And then Mister Miracle came around, and I read, all I had was like a few of the scenes to do the audition, and it was such a cool character."
Hutcherson was up for the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Jamie Bell, Logan Lerman, and Alden Ehrenreich. Luckily for Hutcherson, the loss of Spidey led him to get the role of Peeta Mellark in Francis Lawrence's blockbuster movie franchise based on the dystopian YA book series, Hunger Games.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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