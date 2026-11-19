It's been five years since we first met Shang-Chi in the MCU, and Marvel is finally acknowledging his glaring absence in the newest episode of the Countdown to Doomsday podcast.
The official Marvel Studios accounts shared a video of Simu Liu across all social media platforms with the in-video caption: "Filming a podcast about what my character has been up to for the past five years..."
Shang-Chi is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and he's even featured in those gorgeous character posters that were released in lieu of a trailer fighting Sentinels alongside Sam Wilson.
Shang-Chi made his MCU debut in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was directed by Spider-Man: Brand New Day helmer Destin Daniel Cretton. The film was a critical and commercial success, and even nabbed an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual FX. A sequel has reportedly been in the works for over three years as part of Cretton's overall deal with Disney, but nothing has materialized. Shang-Chi also hasn't appeared in live-action since, not even in a cameo on a Marvel Disney Plus show.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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