GTA 6 Jason actor Dylan Rourke posted a statement online following the launch of the new Grand Theft Auto, just as developer Rockstar shared the full GTA 6 cast and credits online.
Rourke, seen in the likes of Grey's Anatomy and Trevor and the Virgin, gives his thoughts on playing Jason Duval in GTA 6 in a new post on Instagram.
"Years witnessing the hardest working and most skilled artisans game making has to offer," Rourke says. "We are truly honored to collaborate on this worldwide testament to human creativity, ingenuity, and sheer willpower. So much learned and so much to learn, keep fighting for what you love, stay humble. See y’all in Leonida."
Rourke leads the main cast section of the GTA 6 credits. Lucia Caminos actor Manni L. Perez (previously revealed thanks to The Game Awards) is next in line, followed by Brad Carter (Donnie), Bobby Moynihan (Cal), Stephen Root (Brian Heder), Orlagh Cassidy (Lori Heder), Machel Montano (Kenton Rees), Mallory Wu (Andy), and many, many more.
Here's a fun fact that puts the scope of GTA 6's production into perspective: search for "Jason" in the credits and you'll find 54 entries. One name has more appearances in the GTA 6 credits than most games have developers in their credits.
Our GTA 6 review calls Rockstar's latest "the highest-fidelity sandbox of the generation," and you don't achieve that kind of detail and quality without an entire army of game developers.
Rourke and Perez's performances and the relationship between Jason and Lucia are a highlight of GTA 6 – handily the most empathetic dynamic ever to grace a Grand Theft Auto game. Rockstar hasn't had characters this likable outside of exactly Red Dead Redemption 2, according to many early players.
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Our GTA 6 guide will cover everything else you need to know about Rockstar's masterwork.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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