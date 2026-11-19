GTA 6 is the first game in the series that does not let you hire prostitutes, a feature introduced in GTA 3.
GTA has long been known for its debauchery in all corners of its world. Sex, drugs, violence, and all the other fixings are commonplace across Vice City, Los Santos, and Liberty City. One of the headline-grabbing inclusions for the "video games are ruining the generation crowd" has always been the players' ability to hire prostitutes from off the street, with the feature being introduced way back in 2001 with GTA 3, and still present in GTA 5. However, GTA 6 has ended this feature.
Upon noticing the absence of this in Rockstar's latest, ShackNews asked the developers about its removal, and was told, "GTA 6 is a game about a couple in a bind, lovers on the run. While we have taken a lot forward from previous GTA titles, everything we have implemented in 6 has been done to support the spirit of the story we wanted to tell, and the gameplay systems we wanted to expand upon - things like wanted system, the radio, robberies and car theft."
The unnamed Rockstar developer continues, "Many aspects of previous titles are not present in GTA 6, but the elements we have we believe are all necessary and complementary to the feeling and motivations we wanted to emphasize as you play through Jason and Lucia's story."
So basically, Jason isn't as terrible a partner to Lucia as he's out partaking in that (or vice versa), and that's why Rockstar decided to get rid of the feature. However, you can still support sex workers in the game, with strip clubs still present in GTA 6, and with how on-point GTA 6's version of Instagram memes are, I'm almost certain there will be an OnlyFans equivalent in the game somewhere.
Maybe don't worry too much, as once GTA 6 Online arrives, presumably the player character will not be in a relationship, so the feature may return there for those who really miss it.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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