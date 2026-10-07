GTA 6 boss says "we have made money matter more in this story" than in previous Grand Theft Auto games

News
By
Published

Rob Nelson mentions that you'll "need to make money to advance the mission flow"

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar)

I don't mean to alarm you, but GTA 6 is set to launch next month. There's obviously going to be a lot for fans to discover come release day, but one potential learning curve might come in the form of earning enough in-game cash to keep the narrative flowing.

Or that's what it sounds like, according to Rockstar North co-studio boss Rob Nelson. Chatting with IGN in an interview from earlier this year that's now been posted in full, the lead discusses the importance of money in GTA 6, and how you won't actually be able to progress through the story if you're broke.

"We have made money matter more in this story than I think it has in previous GTA games," Nelson says. "There are times when you actually have to go out into the world and make money – whether you're boosting cars and selling them or sticking places up, there will be parts of the game where you need to make money to advance the mission flow."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

It'll be interesting to see how exactly Rockstar balances this – if it's too much of a grind, it's easy to imagine it being a point of frustration for players. Selling stolen fancy cars has got to feel more engaging than getting Jason a 9-5 retail job, though, so you'd hope the process doesn't leave players feeling bored.

Regardless, it sounds like Jason and Lucia's fortunes are probably going to play some kind of key role in the narrative if you literally can't progress without enough cash in your pockets. Only six weeks to go until we find out exactly what.

With sex in GTA 6, studio boss suggests Rockstar doesn't want another Hot Coffee moment: "It has to be done right."

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. &quot;It&#039;s important to make that shift&quot;
    1
    RPG creator says Sony's all-digital future is good for devs as discs "can't win in terms of convenience" and games like GTA 6 are "too big" for them anyway
  2. 2
    Clayface director says "you feel the shadow of Batman inherently" in the Gotham-set DC movie
  3. 3
    VisionQuest showrunner says they've purposely kept one "chilling" and "heartbreaking" character out of promo for the show: "I can't wait for everyone to see it"
  4. 4
    These Star Wars helmets are so good it's like they were stolen from a movie set, and they just got a massive price cut
  5. 5
    Hideo Kojima writing a whole Death Stranding character just for him is "one of the kindest things" he's ever done, says Higgs actor Troy Baker