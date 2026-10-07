GTA 6 boss says "we have made money matter more in this story" than in previous Grand Theft Auto games

I don't mean to alarm you, but GTA 6 is set to launch next month. There's obviously going to be a lot for fans to discover come release day, but one potential learning curve might come in the form of earning enough in-game cash to keep the narrative flowing.
Or that's what it sounds like, according to Rockstar North co-studio boss Rob Nelson. Chatting with IGN in an interview from earlier this year that's now been posted in full, the lead discusses the importance of money in GTA 6, and how you won't actually be able to progress through the story if you're broke.
"We have made money matter more in this story than I think it has in previous GTA games," Nelson says. "There are times when you actually have to go out into the world and make money – whether you're boosting cars and selling them or sticking places up, there will be parts of the game where you need to make money to advance the mission flow."
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It'll be interesting to see how exactly Rockstar balances this – if it's too much of a grind, it's easy to imagine it being a point of frustration for players. Selling stolen fancy cars has got to feel more engaging than getting Jason a 9-5 retail job, though, so you'd hope the process doesn't leave players feeling bored.
Regardless, it sounds like Jason and Lucia's fortunes are probably going to play some kind of key role in the narrative if you literally can't progress without enough cash in your pockets. Only six weeks to go until we find out exactly what.
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