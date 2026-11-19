Christopher Nolan says there are plenty of deleted scenes from The Odyssey, but that we won't be seeing them anytime soon.
"There’s a lot of deleted scenes scrumpled up in the wastebasket that no one will ever see," Nolan told The Independent. "I don’t really believe in director’s cuts. I want to stand by the film that goes out. As a writer-director, I try to do a lot of that weeding out. There aren’t many scenes that were shot."
Continued Nolan: "On a film like this, to spend a day shooting something on top of a mountain or in the rain or on a boat or whatever that isn’t gonna be in the film, I would really rather not do that. And so I wanna stand behind the cuts of the films that are put out there.”
The film hit theaters on July 17, stayed on premium large format screens until September 30, got another release in October, and will have one last IMAX 70mm release in December. It earned over $1.8 billion at the global box office, which officially makes it the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.
The nearly three-hour-long movie was finally released on premium VOD, 4K, and DVD this week... and we're sad that there are no special deleted scenes included in the release. We can only imagine that a Nolan-style director's cut would put the film up to four, or even four-and-a-half hours, and yet I'd probably still go out to see that in 4DX.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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